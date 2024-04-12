Japan to Work with U.S. to Maintain Int'l Order: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan will work together with the United States to maintain the international order, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged in his U.S. congressional speech Thursday.

"Freedom and democracy are currently under threat around the globe," Kishida said in English in his address at a joint session of the U.S. Congress, mentioning moves to challenge the existing global order by China and others.

The United States, which has played a key role in maintaining the international order, "should not be expected to do it all, unaided and on your own," Kishida said.

"The people of Japan are with you, side by side, to assure the survival of liberty," he went on.

Kishida became the fifth Japanese prime minister to deliver a U.S. congressional speech and second to address a joint session of the country's Congress, both first since the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took the podium in 2015.

