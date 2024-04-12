Shohei Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Charged with Bank Fraud in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Ippei Mizuhara, a former interpreter for Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, was charged with bank fraud on Thursday, U.S. federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Mizuhara, 39, was charged with unlawfully transferring over 16 million dollars to an illegal bookmaking operation from Ohtani's bank account to pay off his gambling debts from November 2021 to January this year, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

"I want to emphasize this point: Mr. Ohtani is considered a victim in this case," Martin Estrada, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, told a press conference, adding that there is "no evidence" that indicates the 29-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers player's involvement.

According to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint, Mizuhara began gambling with an illegal sports book in September 2021 and started losing substantial sums of money several months later.

Around this time, Mizuhara allegedly changed the contact information on Ohtani's bank account to link the account to Mizuhara's own phone number.

