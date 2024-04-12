Japan Lower House Panel OKs Joint Custody Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--A House of Representatives committee on Friday approved a bill aimed at introducing in Japan a system to allow divorced parents to share custody of their children.

The bill to revise the Civil Code won a majority vote in the Lower House Judicial Affairs Committee after being submitted jointly by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its junior coalition partner Komeito, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

It is expected to pass the full Lower House on Tuesday and be sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

There has been persisting opposition to the introduction of joint custody due to worries over domestic violence continuing even after divorce. The bill therefore includes a provision, established at the request of the CDP, that measures should be considered to confirm the true intentions of both parents regarding the choice of joint custody.

The current Civil Code allows only sole custody to either parent after divorce. The revised legislation will allow parents to choose joint custody as an option after negotiation.

