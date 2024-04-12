Japan Emperor, Empress Kick Off Another Trip to Quake-Hit Ishikawa

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived in the central prefecture of Ishikawa on Friday for another visit to areas hit by a magnitude-7.6 earthquake on New Year’s Day.

The Imperial couple will meet with people affected by the quake in the towns of Anamizu and Noto after their March 22 trip to the cities of Wajima and Suzu. The four municipalities were among the hardest hit areas.

