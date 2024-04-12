Japan, U.S., Philippines Express Concern about Chinese Behavior

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan, the United States and the Philippines expressed "serious concerns" about what they see as China's dangerous and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea, at their first-ever summit at the White House on Thursday.

The three leaders agreed to boost defense cooperation, including by holding joint maritime drills among the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. and Philippine militaries.

At the outset of the summit, U.S. President Joe Biden said, "I want to be clear, the United States' defense commitments to Japan and to the Philippines are ironclad."

"Any attack on Philippine aircraft, vessels or armed forces in the South China Sea would invoke our mutual defense treaty," Biden said.

Tensions are growing between the Philippines and China over their territorial row in the maritime area, where Philippine ships have been harassed by China Coast Guard vessels near Second Thomas Shoal.

