Rapidus Sets up Unit in California as Sales Base

Silicon Valley, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. said Thursday that it has set up a subsidiary in California as a sales base to develop customers in the Silicon Valley area and around the world.

The unit, Rapidus Design Solutions LLC, is located in Santa Clara, where major chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. are headquartered.

Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike told a press conference that the new subsidiary will initially focus on operations around the place, which is leading the field of artificial intelligence.

The unit is headed by Henri Richard, who engaged in global sales operations at AMD. Koike introduced Richard as a colleague when he worked at major U.S. semiconductor maker SanDisk Corp., and praised Richard's ability to develop customers.

Richard said that demand for advanced logic semiconductors is underestimated at a time when generative AI is in the spotlight, and that Rapidus can capitalize on the market's growth by promptly meeting a variety of customer needs.

