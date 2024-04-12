Japan's FY 2022 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Hit Record Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Greenhouse gas emissions in Japan in fiscal 2022 hit a new record low of 1,135 million tons in terms of carbon dioxide, 2.5 pct lower than in the preceding year and the first drop in two years, the Environment Ministry said Friday.

Emissions increased in fiscal 2021 due to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, after declining for seven consecutive years until fiscal 2020.

According to the ministry, efforts by companies and households to save energy and electricity contributed to the lowest emissions in fiscal 2022, which ended in March 2023.

By sector, emissions from commercial and other business establishments dipped 4.7 pct to 179 million tons. Emissions from households fell 1.4 pct to 158 million tons thanks to a decrease in the use of heating due to the warm winter. In contrast, emissions from the transport sector, including automobiles, went up 3.9 pct to 192 million tons as demand for travel recovered.

Emissions excluding absorption by forests were down 2.3 pct at 1,085 million tons. The Japanese government aims to cut such emissions by 46 pct in fiscal 2030 from the level in fiscal 2013 and achieve net-zero emissions by fiscal 2050. Fiscal 2022 saw a 22.9 pct drop from fiscal 2013.

