Japan, U.S., Philippines Discuss Critical Mineral Supply Chains

Washington, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Industry ministers from Japan, the United States and the Philippines held a meeting in Washington on Thursday to discuss measures on strengthening supply chains of critical minerals, which are used in electric vehicle batteries.

Attended by Japanese industry minister Ken Saito, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Philippine Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, the talks were the first ministerial meeting among the three countries.

"We hope to expand cooperation in important fields to like-minded countries, while keeping Japan and the United States at the core," Saito told a press conference.

At the meeting, the three discussed ways in which Japan and the United States can secure a stable supply of nickel and other resources.

A Japanese government official said that for the Philippines, a major nickel producer, cooperation with Japan and the United States, which possess the technology for nickel processing, is "important" especially since not many countries have such technology.

