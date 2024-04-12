LDP's Shionoya Asks for Review of Penalty over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Ryu Shionoya, a senior lawmaker in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Friday requested the party re-examine a penalty imposed on him over a high-profile political funds scandal.

The penalty is based on "many factual errors," Shionoya, former chair of the LDP's General Council, told reporters. "Reaching a decision without the truth being uncovered is an issue," he said.

Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida "should also be held responsible" as the scandal is a problem concerning the entire party, Shionoya added.

On April 4, the party's ethics committee meted out penalties to 39 LDP members, including Shionoya, over the scandal in which some funds funneled by intraparty factions were not reported in mandatory statements.

Shionoya was urged to leave the party, the second-heaviest measure under the party's penalty system. Hiroshige Seko, another LDP lawmaker who was urged to leave the party over the scandal, has already quit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]