Fujifilm to Invest 1.2 B. Dollars in U.S. Bio Facility

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Fujifilm Corp. said Friday it will invest 1.2 billion dollars in a biopharmaceutical facility being constructed in North Carolina to strengthen its contract development and manufacturing capabilities.

The investment is designed to double the number of mammalian cell culture bioreactors at the facility to 16 from the initial plan by 2028. The addition is expected to help boost the Japanese company's biopharmaceutical production capacity by five times from the current level.

Fujifilm's move comes as major pharmaceutical makers are increasingly outsourcing production to reduce burdens.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]