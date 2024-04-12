Japanese Princess Kako Visits Meiji Jingu Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Princess Kako, the second daughter of Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited Meiji Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, Friday, a day after the 110th anniversary of the death of Empress Dowager Shoken, the wife of Emperor Meiji.

The shrine honors the late Emperor (1867-1912) and his wife.

For the anniversary, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, and the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess had already visited the shrine, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Princess Aiko, the only child of the Emperor and the Empress, paid a visit for the first time ever.

