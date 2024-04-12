Average Japanese Household Size to Fall below 2 People in 2033

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The average number of people in a Japanese household will fall below two in 2033 for the first time ever, an estimate by a welfare ministry think tank showed Friday.

The average household size is projected to sink to 1.99 people in 2033 and to 1.92 people in 2047, according to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

The dip reflects an expected increase in the number of people aged 65 or older living alone as more people decide not to marry.

The proportion of never married people among the elderly living alone is estimated to reach around 60 pct for men and around 30 pct for women in 2050. The institute projected a sharp increase in the number of elderly people without close relatives, with one official predicting that “social isolation and loneliness will become a serious problem.”

The estimates are compiled every five years. The latest estimates are based on the 2020 national census, with the institute making projections for the 30 years through 2050.

