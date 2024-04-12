Japan, U.S., S. Korea Conduct Joint Drill off Jeju Island

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 12 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's navy said Friday it conducted a joint drill with Japan and the United States in waters south of the South Korean island of Jeju for two days from Thursday.

Vessels including the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Ariake destroyer, the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and the South Korean navy's Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong Aegis destroyer took part in the drill.

Apparently to keep in check North Korea, which continues nuclear and missile development, participants practiced responding to the country's underwater warfare capabilities, such as submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and blocking the maritime transportation of weapons of mass destruction.

The drill was carried out based on the three countries' joint exercise plan. A similar drill took place in January.

