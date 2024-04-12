Japan's Kishida Inspects Toyota Plant in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Raleigh, North Carolina, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday inspected an automotive battery plant of Toyota Motor Corp. under construction in the southern U.S. state of North Carolina.

The visit is aimed at highlighting the contributions of Japanese companies to the U.S. economy through investment and job creation. Kishida also hopes to publicize Japan-U.S. cooperation over supply chains.

"Japan is the world's largest investor in the United States, creating a large number of jobs and contributing to the development of local communities," Kishida told reporters Thursday. "It's very important for Japan and the United States to promote their investment in order to drive the global economy."

North Carolina was picked for Kishida's destination as it is a swing state where a fierce battle is expected in the presidential election in November between current U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. With the possibility of Trump's comeback in mind, Kishida hopes to give careful explanations of the roles played by Japanese companies.

Later on Friday, the prime minister visited a plant of a U.S. unit of Japan's Honda Motor Co. that makes small business jets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]