Japan Emperor, Empress Revisit Quake-Hit Ishikawa

Anamizu, Ishikawa Pref., April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako made another day trip Friday to areas hit by a magnitude-7.6 earthquake on New Year’s Day in the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

The Imperial couple’s trip to encourage affected people in the towns of Anamizu and Noto followed their March 22 visit to the cities of Wajima and Suzu. The four municipalities are among the hardest-hit areas.

They arrived at Noto Airport in Ishikawa around 11:30 a.m., about an hour later than scheduled, because they had to change planes due to an engine failure on the special aircraft they initially boarded at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

In the afternoon, they flew to Anamizu aboard a Self-Defense Force helicopter.

After viewing the shopping street in the center of the town, the couple visited a facility accommodating 46 evacuees from 29 households.

