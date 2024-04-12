Nearly 95 Pct in Japan Feel High Prices: BOJ Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 95 pct of people said that prices rose in Japan from last year, a Bank of Japan survey showed Friday.

According to the quarterly survey for March, 94.4 pct said that prices went up somewhat or significantly from a year before.

The figure dropped slightly from 95 pct in the previous survey for last December. The share exceeded 90 pct for the seventh consecutive quarter.

Although price hikes are slowing down, many people still feel high prices strongly.

Asked how much prices had increased from a year before, respondents answered 14.2 pct on average, down from 16.1 pct in the previous survey.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]