Japan Completes Designations of 583 Security-Linked Sites

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday completed the designations of all 583 sites it had planned to list as critical to national security under a related law.

The government announced in its latest official gazette that 184 sites in 28 prefectures were designated in the fourth round of such selections. The designation will take effect May 15.

The latest round included for the first time U.S. military facilities in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, such as Kadena Air Base and Futenma air station. It also included Hokuriku Electric Power Co.'s Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, damaged by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Under the law, areas within a 1-kilometer radius of key facilities, such as defense-related facilities and nuclear power plants, and remote border islands are designated "monitored areas." Of them, sites deemed especially important are designated "special monitored areas."

In the designated areas, the government can survey how properties are used and crack down on activities that disrupt facilities' operations. There are concerns that this may lead to needlessly restricting private rights and monitoring local residents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]