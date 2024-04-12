China Summons Japan Diplomat over Kishida's Summits in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday that it has summoned a Japanese diplomat to express dissatisfaction over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's recent summits with the U.S. and Philippine leaders in Washington.

Liu Jinsong, director-general of the ministry's Asian Affairs Department, summoned Akira Yokochi, deputy chief of the Japanese Embassy in China, to make stern representations on Kishida's summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday and a trilateral meeting among Kishida, Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the next day.

In the two meetings, the leaders agreed to cooperate in dealing with China's repeated provocative actions in the South and East China seas.

Liu expressed serious concern and strong dissatisfaction over what he described as the three countries' negative moves, according to the ministry.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing said that Yokochi conveyed Tokyo's position on pending issues linked to China and exchanged opinions on Japan-China relations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]