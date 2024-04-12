Health Problems Reported over 18 Functional Foods in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Health problems linked to 18 food items with functional claims have been reported in Japan other than those allegedly caused by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. supplements, the government said Friday.

Health care workers reported 117 cases linked to the 18 items, such as diarrhea and eczema, according to the Consumer Affairs Agency.

Some cases resulted in hospitalization while there was no fatal case, the agency added.

The agency disclosed the information after a raft of reports of health problems, including deaths, suffered by users of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical supplement products containing “beni koji” red fermented rice.

In Japan, foods can be sold with functional claims if the business operators notify the agency.

