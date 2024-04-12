Japan's Hoya Resumes Lens Orders after Partial System Recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lens maker Hoya Corp. said Friday that it will resume accepting orders for eyewear lenses after a partial recovery from a system glitch.

Jins Holdings Inc., which owns eyeglasses store chain Jins, said the same day that it will lift all suspensions on lens sales.

While other eyewear brands are seen resuming sales as well, the affected supply chain for lenses is likely to take more time to return to normal.

Hoya, whose system suffered a failure apparently caused by unauthorized access, restarted accepting orders Friday for some lens products including progressive power lenses. It released a statement apologizing for the limited scope of the resumption.

Jins will resume sales Saturday of some lens products such as color lenses, that have been suspended since March 31.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]