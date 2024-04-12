Japan Sends 100 SDF Vehicles to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan has finished sending about 100 Self-Defense Forces vehicles to Ukraine as promised in May last year, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Friday.

He explained the progress in a video conference with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"We are working to provide support so that peace can be realized as soon as possible," Kihara told Umerov, who thanked Japan for its efforts.

Tokyo pledged to give the SDF vehicles to help Ukraine, which is fighting Russia's military aggression.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]