LDP Eyeing Political Funds Law Revision Talks without Own Idea

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering launching talks with its coalition partner Komeito on a proposed amendment of the political funds control law without compiling its own plan about the move.

"At the moment, we are not considering coming up with our party's plan," LDP lawmaker Keisuke Suzuki, who heads a task force on the possible revision of the law, told reporters at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Friday.

"We should aim to reach consensus as (both the ruling and opposition parties) make their respective proposals," Suzuki, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, said, suggesting that the discussions need to be held in a flexible way.

Behind the envisaged law revision is a high-profile slush funds scandal in which part of revenues from fundraising events held by LDP factions was not booked in political funds reports after being kicked back to member lawmakers of the factions.

The LDP hopes to kick off its talks with Komeito as early as next week. The LDP then plans to commence talks between the ruling and opposition camps after adjusting its view with that of Komeito to a certain extent.

