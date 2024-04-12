Japan Mulling 1st Hike in Teachers’ “Overtime Pay” in 50 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering raising so-called adjustment allowances for public school teachers, which are paid instead of overtime pay, for the first time in about 50 years, sources said Friday.

A special subgroup of the Central Council for Education, which advises the education minister, is examining boosting the adjustment allowances, currently set at 4 pct of monthly salary, as part of measures to improve the treatment of public school teachers.

There has been a proposal for raising the allowances to 10 pct of monthly salary or even higher, the sources said.

The allowances are based on the special measures law on salaries of educational personnel of public compulsory education schools, which entered into force in 1972.

Over how to improve working conditions for public school teachers, some experts have proposed that the current fixed-amount allowances be replaced by overtime benefits whose amounts vary depending on the hours worked overtime.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]