Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Appears in U.S. Court

Los Angeles, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Ippei Mizuhara, a former interpreter for Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, on Friday appeared at a federal court in Los Angeles over bank fraud charges.

Mizuhara made his first public appearance since his illegal gambling scandal came to light last month.

After surrendering to judicial authorities on Friday morning, Mizuhara was briefly taken into custody. The court set Mizuhara's bail at 25,000 dollars. He paid the bail the same day and was released immediately. His next appearance in court will be on May 9, possibly for arraignment.

Mizuhara was ordered not to approach Ohtani and prohibited from leaving the Los Angeles area without court permission. He was also required to undergo a gambling addiction treatment program.

Wearing a dark suit with a white shirt, the shackled former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodges player entered the courtroom. The shackles were removed later. Asked by the judge if he is Ippei Mizuhara, he answered "yes."

