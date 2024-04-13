U.S. Steel Shareholders OK Planned Buyout by Nippon Steel

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Shareholders of United States Steel Corp. at an extraordinary online meeting Friday approved Japanese peer Nippon Steel Corp.'s proposal to acquire the U.S. company, U.S. Steel said.

The approval rate exceeded 98 pct, with the development marking a step toward the creation of the world's third-largest steelmaker in terms of crude steel production volume.

The outlook for the deal remains uncertain, however, due to objections from the United Steelworkers trade union. It is also becoming a political issue ahead of the U.S. presidential election in autumn, with both current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who are set to clash in the race, expressing their opposition to the acquisition plan.

"This transaction will make U.S. Steel and the domestic steel industry stronger and more competitive, enhancing the legacy of steel that is mined, melted and made in America, in the face of unfair competition from China," U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said in a statement issued after the shareholder meeting.

Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori said in a separate statement that "a significant step toward the successful completion of the acquisition has been taken."

