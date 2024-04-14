Japan to Revise BCP Guidelines for Airport Operators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry plans to revise around June its guidelines on airport operators' business continuity planning (BCP) in order to enable airports to accept evacuees smoothly in times of disasters.

The move comes on the heels of the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan on Jan. 1.

The revised guidelines are expected to include steps airports need to take when accepting evacuees from nearby areas.

After the Noto Peninsula quake, which registered up to the maximum level of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, some 500 people, including local residents, evacuated to Noto Airport in the Ishikawa city of Wajima, staying inside the airport building or cars at the airport's parking lots.

The new guidelines will call on airport operators to grasp the precise number of evacuees they can accept once a disaster happens, by showing a method to calculate the space needed for such evacuees, sources familiar with the matter said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]