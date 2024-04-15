Parents in Need Cut Living Costs for Kids' New School Life

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Over 60 pct of financially struggling parents with children advancing to the next stage of education said they planned to cut their living costs to secure money needed for the kids' new school life, a survey has shown.

Nongovernmental organization Save the Children Japan took the survey in January with 1,255 parents who had children slated to go on to the next level of education, such as junior high school, this spring and who applied to its financial support program.

Regarding how they planned to cover the costs related to school entrances and graduations, the most popular answer was saving living costs.

The answer was chosen by 62.5 pct of surveyed parents with children set to become junior high school students and 62.8 pct of parents with children slated to enter senior high school.

Asked how they cover school-related expenses, many respondents said they were reducing the amounts they eat. Borrowing money from relatives was also a popular answer, chosen by nearly 20 pct.

