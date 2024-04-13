Japan, Russia Confirm Intention to Continue Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met in Moscow on Friday, discussing the relationship between the two countries, both governments announced.

While Rudenko insisted that the Japanese government is responsible for the deterioration of the bilateral relationship as it imposed sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Muto argued that the problems would be solved early if Russia stops the aggression and withdraws all of its troops from Ukraine.

This is the first time since late last year, soon after Muto took office, that a meeting between the two officials has been announced. This implied that Japan and Russia have confirmed their intention to continue dialogue.

Rudenko criticized Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden for affirming their countries' plan to reinforce their security cooperation at a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, calling the move a dangerous tendency.

He also said the Japan-U.S. alliance has caused a threat to the security and stability of Northeast Asia.

