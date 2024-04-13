Japan PM Kishida Inspects Toyota, Honda Plants in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Greensboro, North Carolina, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday inspected an automotive battery plant of Toyota Motor Corp. under construction in North Carolina and a factory of an aircraft unit of Honda Motor Co. in the southern U.S. state.

The visits are aimed at highlighting the contributions of Japanese companies to the U.S. economy through investment and job creation, and publicizing Japan-U.S. cooperation over supply chains.

At a meeting over lunch with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on the day, Kishida said that the Toyota and Honda plants symbolize modern-day Japan-U.S. cooperation regarding supply chains and advanced technologies.

At the Toyota plant, officials of the leading Japanese automaker told Kishida that the company has invested about 13.9 billion dollars to date, adding that the automotive battery plant, which is slated to start operating in 2025, is expected to create more than 5,000 new jobs.

Tetsuo Ogawa, president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America Inc., emphasized that the unshakable relationship of trust between Japan and the United States is making business continuation possible.

