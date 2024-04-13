Kishida Sounds Negative about Early Lower House Breakup

Newsfrom Japan

Raleigh, North Carolina, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sounded negative about dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, at an early date for a general election.

"I'm now only concentrating on regaining public trust in politics and working on challenges that cannot be pushed back, including issues in the economy," he told reporters in the southern U.S. state of North Carolina. "I'm not thinking about anything else."

The prime minister, who doubles as president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, also spoke about a proposed amendment of the political funds control law in the wake of a slush funds scandal involving factions of the party.

Kishida said he has urged the LDP to draw up specific ideas in tightening responsibility of politicians, introducing outside audit and ensuring transparency in political funds through digitalization.

On his own responsibility over the high-profile scandal, Kishida said, "I will fulfill my responsibility by leading the effort to regain trust in politics."

