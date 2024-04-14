Train Station in Quake-Hit Town Crowded with Cherry Blossom Viewers

Newsfrom Japan

Anamizu, Ishikawa Pref., April 13 (Jiji Press)--People flocked on Saturday to a train station in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, which was hit by a powerful New Year's Day earthquake, to view cherry blossoms in full bloom.

The cherry blossom viewers at Notokashima Station of Noto Tetsudo, a local railway operator, included many from outside the prefecture. The station in the town of Anamizu resumed operations on April 6, recovering from damage caused by the 7.6-magnitude temblor, which measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The station, a major cherry blossom viewing spot, is also known by the nickname "Noto Sakura Station." Sakura means cherry blossoms in Japanese. Flowers of about 100 Somei-Yoshino cherry trees planted at both sides of the station's platforms bloom as if they cover the platforms and are therefore often called a "cherry blossom tunnel."

A woman in her 80s who drove from the city of Himi in Toyama Prefecture, which borders Ishikawa, said, "I think people concerned worked hard to restore operations at the station in time for the full bloom of the cherry blossoms."

"Thanks to them, I was able to see such beautiful cherry blossoms," she said.

