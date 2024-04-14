Worries Remain 1 Year to Go before Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Foreign pavilion construction for the 2025 World Exposition has been slow with only one year to go before the start of the event in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The Japanese government and the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organizer of the event, are rushing to provide support for overseas pavilions as only less than 30 pct of some 50 countries planning to build pavilions on their own have begun construction work.

The government is also working on dispelling concerns among the public over ballooning costs of the expo, while trying to boost momentum for the event by providing more information about foreign pavilions.

"Let's work together to create a world exposition that will open up the future, and lead it to a success," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a video message sent to a ceremony held in Tokyo on Saturday.

Currently, 80 pct of a ring-shaped roof, which will be one of the largest wooden structures in the world, has been built, and the wooden portion is expected to be completed by the end of September.

