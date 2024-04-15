INTERVIEW: Kansai Biz Chief Pins Growth Hopes on Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The 2025 World Exposition in Osaka is seen serving as a catalyst for economic growth in the Kansai region including the western Japan city, Masayoshi Matsumoto, chairman of the Kansai Economic Federation, a local business lobby, said in a recent interview.

Matsumoto, who is also deputy chairman of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, said he hopes the Expo will boost the Kansai economy's share of the country's gross domestic product from around 5 pct now to 20 pct, through the utilization of new technologies that become the "legacy" of the event.

As well as the excitement of the Expo, "improving the technologies and ideas presented (at the event) and linking this to economic growth is necessary" for the event to be a success, Matsumoto said.

Since the last Osaka Expo in 1970, which was a huge hit, the regional economy has been sluggish as the Tokyo metropolitan area grew to become the dominant force in the country's economy.

Technologies showcased at the last Osaka Expo developed to form major industries, such as mobile phones and electric cars, but "domestic companies were unable to make use of the technology at the time, and were battered by Apple and other foreign firms," Matsumoto said.

