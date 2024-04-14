3 Japan By-Elections Set to Start amid Fund Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Three Japanese parliamentary by-elections will formally kick off soon, giving voters an opportunity to evaluate the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida regarding its response to a high-profile fund scandal at the nation's ruling party.

The official campaign period is set to start Tuesday for the April 28 by-elections for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"I will demonstrate my ability to deal with challenges such as regaining public trust in politics and responding to economic issues and earthquakes," Kishida told reporters during a visit to the southern U.S. state of North Carolina on Friday local time.

With Kishida's term of office as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party scheduled to end in September, the results of the elections are expected to influence the fate of the administration.

In the face of a public backlash against the slush funds scandal involving some LDP factions, the party, in a rare move, has opted not to field its candidates in two of the three elections--one in the No. 15 constituency in Tokyo and the other in the No. 3 constituency in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki.

