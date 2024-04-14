FOCUS: Difficulties Continue for Kishida after State Visit to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Raleigh, North Carolina, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has apparently succeeded in demonstrating the strong Japan-U.S. ties around the world during his latest visit to the United States as a state guest, but he may find it difficult to leverage the diplomatic achievement in shoring up his flagging administration.

"I was able to tell the U.S. Congress, the American people and the world what kind of future Japan and the United States, as global partners, are trying to create for the next generation," Kishida told reporters in the southern U.S. state of North Carolina on Friday.

At a White House summit Wednesday, Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to strengthen their countries' cooperation in various fields, including security and defense, apparently keeping China, which is increasing its hegemonic moves, in mind.

In his speech at a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Thursday, Kishida underlined the need for Japan and the United States to work together to maintain the international order, receiving a standing ovation from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

In North Carolina, Kishida highlighted Japanese companies' investment in the United States, through his visits to an automotive battery plant of Toyota Motor Corp. and a factory of Honda Motor Co.'s aircraft unit, making preparations in case former U.S. President Donald Trump, who attaches importance to bolstering economic benefits for his country, returns to the White House in the November presidential election.

