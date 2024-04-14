G-20 to Discuss Reform of MDBs, Climate Change Funding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Top Group of 20 finance officials will meet in Washington for two days from Wednesday, with agenda items including reform of multilateral development banks and issues in funding for climate change measures.

In their previous meeting in February, G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs were unable to adopt a joint statement due to gaps in views over issues including Ukraine and increasing tensions in the Middle East.

Brazil, this year's chair of the G-20 forum, is expected to stop short of compiling a joint statement at the upcoming meeting.

The country apparently hopes that the Washington meeting will shed light on hunger and poverty, and focus on discussions on taxation aimed at narrowing economic gaps.

From Japan, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda may attend the meeting.

