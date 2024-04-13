Event to Help Recovery from Noto Quake Held in N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 12 (Jiji Press)--An event including a concert to help the recovery of areas damaged by the massive New Year's Day earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, was held in New York on Friday.

Some 70 people joined the event as they thought of the affected areas while enjoying performances by Japanese musicians living in New York.

Products of "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware, designated as important intangible cultural property by the Japanese government, were offered for sale at the event venue.

The event was organized by The Bricks NYC, a group promoting Japanese art and music in New York. The profits from the event will be donated to groups working to restore cultural properties and supporting art activities in the damaged areas.

In the concert, songs including Amazing Grace were played as participants prayed for postdisaster reconstruction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]