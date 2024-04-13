Caution Urged for Japanese in Israel amid Growing Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry has called on Japanese nationals in Israel to exercise extreme caution amid growing tensions in the region.

The warning was issued Friday, after Iran claimed that an airstrike on its embassy in Syria early this month was an act by Israel and hinted at retaliating.

The ministry also called on Japanese nationals staying in countries and regions other than Israel to stay away from facilities related to Israel, such as embassies.

