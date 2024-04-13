Sanriku Railway in Northeastern Japan Marks 40th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Miyako, Iwate Pref., April 13 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held Saturday to mark the 40th anniversary of Sanriku Railway in northeastern Japan, which has become a symbol of postdisaster reconstruction after overcoming damage from the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami, and a massive typhoon in 2019.

"Our staff will keep running as one to fulfill our mission of maintaining our transport service for local people and contributing to regional development," Yoshiaki Ishikawa, president of the Sanriku Railway operator, said at the ceremony, attended by some 110 people. The ceremony was held in the city of Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, where the company is headquartered.

"(Sanriku Railway's) train cars themselves are a character representing the whole of Iwate," Iwate Governor Takuya Tasso said. "I hope that (the railway) will continue to be of help for the promotion of the region's tourism and economic development."

Sanriku Railway was launched in 1984 as Japan's first public-private, or third-sector, railway, operating the Kita Rias Line connecting Miyako and Kuji stations, and the Minami Rias Line between Sakari and Kamaishi stations.

It was heavily damaged by the March 2011 disaster, which mainly struck Iwate and other areas in the Tohoku northeastern region, and by Typhoon Hagibis in October 2019. But it managed to resume services. Currently, the company operates the 163-kilometer Rias Line, including a Yamada Line section transferred from East Japan Railway Co., or JR East.

