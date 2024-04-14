Kumamoto Quake Victims Remembered 8 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, April 14 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held Sunday to remember the 276 victims of a pair of powerful earthquakes that mainly struck Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, eight years ago.

About 30 people, including bereaved relatives, attended the ceremony held at a disaster prevention center built adjacent to the Kumamoto prefectural government building in the city of Kumamoto, the prefecture's capital, in 2023.

At the start of the ceremony, all participants observed a minute of silence. Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima and others laid flowers for the victims.

"We are resolved to make Kumamoto a place where people can live happily with peace of mind, without forgetting the lessons we learned from the huge sacrifices," the governor said in a speech.

The annual ceremony had been held at the prefectural government building. This year, the venue was changed to the disaster prevention center, where a memorial has been erected.

