Japanese Princess Aiko Watches Court Music Performance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko enjoyed watching a "gagaku" traditional Japanese court music and dance performance on Sunday.

The event was held by the Imperial Household Agency's Music Department at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

A gagaku performance by musicians of the department is held in spring and autumn every year.

Princess Aiko, daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, watched the biannual performance for the fourth straight time since the autumn 2022 event.

The princess watched the spring 2024 performance alone, the first such experience for her.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]