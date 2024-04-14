Japan PM Kishida Condemns Iran's Attack on Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday denounced Iran's latest attack on Israel.

The attack "will cause the situation in the Middle East to deteriorate further," he told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. "I'm deeply concerned (over the attack). I strongly condemn such an escalation."

"The peace and stability in the Middle East is important for our country," Kishida said, adding, "(We) need to continue all diplomatic efforts to calm the situation."

There has been no information on damage to Japanese nationals at the moment, he said.

Kishida said that he instructed government agencies and ministries to cooperate with other countries, including on gathering information and protecting Japanese nationals.

