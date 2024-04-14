Japanese Urged Not to Travel to Iran
Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry on Sunday called on Japanese nationals not to travel to Iran.
The ministry issued the advice amid growing tensions in the region following Tehran's latest attack on Israel.
It also urged Japanese nationals in Iran who hope to leave the country to consider doing so while commercial flight services remain available.
