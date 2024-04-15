G-7 Leaders Rap Iran's "Unprecedented Attack" on Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Group of Seven advanced nations, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on Sunday condemned Iran for its "unprecedented attack" against Israel, urging Teheran not to conduct further attacks.

The G-7 leaders said in a statement issued after a videoconference that they "unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel."

"Iran has further stepped toward the destabilization of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation," the statement said.

Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles, but Israel intercepted almost all of them with support from the U.S. military and other forces.

"We express our full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment toward its security," the leaders said. "We stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives."

