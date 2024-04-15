Japan Town Wants to Sell Big Salt Blocks via Flea Market App

Newsfrom Japan

Higashiura, Aichi Pref., April 15 (Jiji Press)--The central Japan town of Higashiura, Aichi Prefecture, wants to sell unnecessary items kept at the municipal government, including two big blocks of salt, through the flea market app Mercari.

The 2.5-ton block from Germany and the 3-ton block from the United States had been exhibited at a local museum. They will be put up for sale from 10 a.m. Thursday at 300,000 yen each.

"We hope people who need them will make effective use of them," a Higashiura official said. It is not known whether the salt in the two blocks is edible, according to the town government.

The salt blocks, with a maximum width of about 1.2 meters and height of 1.4 meters, will be sold together with display stands that weigh about 300 kilograms per piece.

The town set the sale prices in view of those of other blocks of salt traded on the app.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]