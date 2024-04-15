TEPCO Given OK to Move N-Fuel into Central Japan Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The Nuclear Regulation Authority on Monday approved a plan for Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to move nuclear fuel into a reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

TEPCO plans to start work to carry fuel assemblies into the No. 7 reactor with an output capacity of 1.35 million kilowatts around 4 p.m. Monday.

It is unclear when TEPCO will be able to reactivate the reactor because the company needs to gain approval from local municipalities for a restart.

TEPCO plans to load 872 fuel assemblies currently kept in a pool on the plant’s premises into the reactor. It will take about one and a half months to check whether the fuel assemblies are placed correctly and the emergency core cooling system functions properly.

TEPCO has increased the number of staff on night duty to 51 from eight to ensure safety.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]