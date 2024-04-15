Japan Wants Iran to Calm Middle East Tension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan will make further efforts through high-level talks to encourage Iran to calm the tension in the Middle East that has intensified following its attack on Israel, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

Japan also plans to communicate with Israel, the top government spokesman said at a press conference.

There has been no information about damage to Japanese nationals, he added, stressing that Japan will take all possible measures to protect Japanese citizens.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]