Kirin to Sell "Chuhai" Drinks Using Fruit to Be Dumped

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kirin Brewery Co. said Monday that it will launch a new series of its Kirin Hyoketsu "chuhai" alcoholic beverages, "Hyoketsu mottainai," using fruit usually discarded as irregular.

The first in the series, on sale from May 7, uses Japanese brand pear "Hamanashi" grown in the city of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, next to Tokyo. The company aims to support fruit farmers by reducing food losses.

Mottainai is a Japanese phrase to express regret about waste.

Harvested from trees after full ripening, Hamanashi is characterized by its juicy and sweet taste. Kirin aims to save some 22,000 pears from being dumped due to poor appearance and texture, stemming from disease, with no damage to taste. The company will donate 1 yen for each can sold to help farmers.

The sales target for the drink is about 180,000 cases, each containing the equivalent of 24 350-milliliter cans. The price per 350-milliliter can in a convenience store is expected to be set at 179 yen.

