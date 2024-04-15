Japan Resumes UNRWA Funding with 35-M.-Dollar Transfer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that it has resumed funding for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, completing the remittance of some 35 million dollars to the body.

The money will be used to provide supplies for women and babies in the Gaza Strip and medical services in the West Bank.

Japan had suspended funding for UNRWA in the wake of allegations that some of the U.N. agency's staff were involved in a surprise attack on Israel by the Islamic group Hamas last October.

On April 2, the government decided to resume funding in light of the agency's efforts to reform its governance.

