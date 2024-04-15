OpenAI Launches Tokyo Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--OpenAI, the developer of generative artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, launched its first Asian office in Tokyo on Monday.

Tadao Nagasaki, former head of Amazon Web Services Japan G.K., became president of OpenAI Japan, which will provide services and support for corporate clients.

OpenAI will offer a faster version of ChatGPT, optimized for the Japanese language, Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap told a news conference in Tokyo.

The Japan unit will give OpenAI opportunities to expand investment and possibilities in a very important market, Lightcap said.

Nagasaki said, "AI tools can benefit all industries," suggesting that generative AI will help improve the productivity of the whole society.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]